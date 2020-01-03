It’s resolution time again as we begin 2020. My personal issue is procrastination which has resulted in many resolutions over the years but, alas, my procrastination led me to write only six letters to the editor for all of 2019, so I must try again. I will resolve to write more letters to the editor in 2020.

Perhaps, a good resolution for Mitch McConnell would be to clean off his desk! The House of Representatives of the 116th Congress have passed over 300 bills since January 2019 that are awaiting action by the United States Senate. Of those, 283 have at least some bipartisan support including many with Republican co-sponsors.

For example H. R. 7 Paycheck Fairness Act; H.R. 6 The American Dream and Promise Act; H.R. 8 Bipartisan Background Checks Act; H.R. 9 Climate Action Now Act; H.R. 113 All-American Flag Act; H.R. 227 Incentivize Fairness in Sub-contracting Act; H.R. 501 Poison Center Network Enhancement Act; H.R. 806 Portable Fuel Container Safety Act; H.R. 397 Rehabilitation for Multiemployer Pensions Act; H.R. 987 Protecting People with Pre-existing Conditions/Lowering Drug Costs Act; H.R. 582 Raise the Wage Act; H.R. 1112 Enhanced Background Checks Act; H.R. 1420 Energy Efficient Government Technology Act; H.R. 1594 First Responders Access to Innovative Technologies Act; H.R. 1585 Violence Against Women Reauthorization Act; H.R. 1500 Consumer’s First Act; H.R. 116 Investing in Main Street Act; H.R. 2035 Lifespan Respite Care Reauthorization Act of 2019; H.R. 3702 Reforming Disaster Recovery Act plus many bills to support Veterans, just to name a few.

So, Mr. McConnell’s recent quote: “… the Democrats fixation with impeachment has pushed crucial governing priorities to the 11th hour” might be more significant if he were to clean off his own desk and submit the House bills for action by the Senate.

Donald Trump has tweeted many times recently about the “do-nothing Democrats.” If the president wants to live up to his slogan this year of “Keep America Great” that is available on red hats, perhaps he might resolve to talk to Mitch McConnell about bringing some of those bills to the Senate floor and then to send all of his followers to keepamericagreat.com and take the message to heart.

John Lewis

Wagram