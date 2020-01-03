In 2020, I hereby resolve …

Brian Bloom Publisher Brian Bloom Publisher

Every man should be born again on the first day of January. Start with a fresh page. Take up one hole more in the buckle if necessary, or let down one, according to circumstances; but on the first of January let every man gird himself once more, with his face to the front, and take no interest in the things that were and are past.

— Henry Ward Beecher

***

I hereby resolve …

That’s about as far as I’ve gotten on New Year’s past.

I have the best of intentions – to lose weight, be more patient, to expand my educational horizons.

I’ve been known to be resolute as well. I did quit smoking nearly a decade ago. I did join – and utilize — a fitness facility. Yet there’s work to be done.

My New Year’s bucket list is lengthy. I want to travel, although there’s little specificity as to where. I want to witness an act of extraordinary kindness and, more importantly, I want to be the one being kind.

I want to get the courage to challenge myself mentally, physically, spiritually. Somewhere along the way I grew cautious, insecure and, in many ways, a disbeliever.

I want to get involved – for if not I am but a bystander.

I want to help, otherwise I am but part of the problem.

And while I can work on myself – a constant disappointment if not for the words of Mr. Beecher — I also want more for those around me.

I want this country to come to the conclusion that problems can be fixed, not just identified. I once told my staff to not just tell me the issue but find the solution. In other words, look at the angles, determine the best cause of action and take it.

The political stalemate we call a Congress can’t seem to understand that they were not elected to represent only the squeaky wheels of their constituency but all of America. And they were elected not to do what’s best for special interests but for the nation at large. I don’t elect a politician to think as I do on all issues. I elect them because I believe them to be intelligent enough to weigh all of the information and do what’s right, not what’s politically expedient.

If any still question the concept, buy a copy of “Profiles in Courage” and follow those brave men and women’s lead.

What do I want in the new year?

I want hope, for without we are moving aimlessly with no target — and with no target, are we not simply lost in the dark?

I want happiness, because gloom too often dominates our thoughts.

I want joy, the most pure kind of bliss. A baby’s grin, a child’s laughter, sharing a knowing smile with the better half.

I want strength. The strength to accept the weaknesses of others and in myself.

I want the ability to understand, the patience to disagree, the intelligence to accept.

This year my resolution will be to work on all of the above and accept the limitations that I shall always come up short of my own expectations.

May the new year bring you all hope and happiness and may we never forget the words of Vern McLellan — what the New Year brings to you will depend a great deal on what you bring to the New Year.

Brian Bloom is the publisher of The Laurinburg Exchange, along with The Richmond County Daily Journal and The Anson Record.