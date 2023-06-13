To the editor:

As a participant of the recent Strawberry Ceremony held at the Tuscarora Nation of North Carolina, I was captivated by the rich cultural heritage, vibrant traditions, and spirit of unity that enveloped the gathering. Tuscarora faithkeepers led the ceremony, with tribal leadership and community members from the Saddletree community, and Prospect and Maxton Longhouses participating by dancing and singing.

The Strawberry Ceremony served as a poignant reminder of the resilience and strength of the Tuscarora people, who have nurtured their ancestral customs for generations. The ceremony’s focal point, the sacred strawberry, symbolized the connection between the community and the land, reflecting the enduring bond between the Tuscarora Nation and the natural world. Witnessing the prayers, dances, and songs reverberating within the Longhouse was a testament to the profound spiritual significance of this ceremony.

Moreover, the Strawberry Ceremony was an example of the Tuscarora Nation’s commitment to preserving its cultural identity. The warm embrace extended to attendees from different clans and communities exemplified the spirit of unity that characterized the event. With a bit of patience and eagerness to learn, those who were new to traditional ceremonies learned proper Longhouse protocols and etiquette from knowledgeable Tuscarora spiritual leaders.

I commend the organizers, elders, and community members who worked tirelessly to make the Strawberry Ceremony a success. Their dedication to upholding traditions while promoting cultural exchange deserves recognition.

May the Tuscarora Nation’s rich traditions continue to thrive, inspiring generations to come.

Donnie Rahnàwakęw McDowell

Maxton