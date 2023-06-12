LAURINBURG — The Arts Council of Scotland County/Storytelling & Arts Center of the Southeast hosted a Juneteenth Concert in McDuffie Square on Saturday.

The event ran from 3-8 p.m.

Snoballs Snow Cones, Seafood Express and Gee’z Backyard BBQ food trucks were on site to serve guests. The event featured a music lineup that included an African drummer, Ayinde Hurrey, Keisha Campbell, Union Grove Gospel, Sherri Alford, Nygel Graham, The Jazz Band: Talking Drum, Motown Legacy Revue and DJ Gate III.

“This Juneteenth celebration is our kickoff celebration with the Arts Council. It’s all about our culture and getting the experience. We have lots planned, and I’m excited about it,” local storyteller emcee Tyris D. Jones said.

History of Juneteenth

Juneteenth is the oldest known celebration honoring the end of slavery in the United States. On June 19, 1865, Union General Gordon Granger led thousands of federal troops to Galveston, Texas, to announce that the Civil War had ended and enslaved people had been freed. In 1872, a group of formerly enslaved people raised money through local churches to purchase ten acres of land and create an Emancipation Park to host future Juneteenth celebrations in modern-day Houston.

In 1980, Texas declared “Emancipation Day” a legal state holiday in recognition of Juneteenth. However, state offices did not and do not close but run with reduced staff, as Juneteenth is considered a partial staffing holiday. Elsewhere in the country, the holiday is called Emancipation Day or Freedom Day.

Juneteenth is still celebrated all around the country today, more than 150 years later. Throughout the nation, people host cookouts, parades and other gatherings to commemorate the holiday.

President Joe Biden signed the Juneteenth National Independence Day Act into law on June 17, 2021.

For more information on the lineup of Arts Council of Scotland County/Storytelling & Arts Center of the Southeast, visit www.storyartscenter.org, call 910-277-3599 or visit Arts Council of Scotland County/Storytelling & Arts Center of the Southeast on Facebook.