LAURINBURG — The Hasty Realty Laurinburg After Five will be seeing a new musical artist on the stage Friday.

From 6 to 9 p.m. on the downtown Laurinburg stage will be Raleigh-based band Heads Up Penny.

“This is the first time we’ve had them at any Chamber event and we’re really excited to welcome them to Laurinburg,” said Laurinburg-Scotland County Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Chris English. “Several people had told me about them so I started looking and I’ve been trying to get on their schedule for the last several years but it hasn’t worked out until now.”

The five-piece band is known for playing classic rock, country, funk, and R&B with influences from The Beatles, Tom Petty, The Eagles, Chris Stapleton, and Pearl Jam.

“They’ve got a great following in Raleigh and from what I’ve seen from videos they put on a great show,” English said. “It’s going to be a great time so we hope to see a lot of people out downtown.”

Those attending are encouraged to bring their own chairs and food trucks along with a beverage tent will be at the event.

There are three more concerts for the year including the Embers on July 21, the Tru Sol Band on Aug. 17, and closing out the concert series is Laurinburg native Jim Quick on Sept. 14.

Laurinburg After Five is one of several events happening downtown during the Father’s Day weekend, with a Sip and Shop kicking things off Thursday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.; a Juneteenth Celebration in McDuffie Square going on simultaneously with the Laurinburg After Five; on Saturday there will be a farmers market in McDuffie Square from 9 a.m. to noon.