To the editor:

I am impressed! In his June 7 editorial, Editor Rob Schofield addressed a subject so many do not remember, and I suspect some do not want to be remembered — the 180’s the Republican and Democrat parties “…did on matters of race in the second half of the 20th century.” I well remember! Realizing southern Protestants would not vote for a northern Catholic, presidential candidate John Kennedy openly sought the newly enfranchised black vote. As the Democrat Party became more racially inclusive, southern, White Citizen Council Democrats followed Strom “Dixiecrat” Thurmond, then Jesse “Senator No” Helms into the Republican Party. The obvious results can be seen today in Republican policy, and the attendance at Republican rallies.

Robert C. Currie Jr.

Laurinburg