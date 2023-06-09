Break-in

LAURINBURG — A resident of Blakely Road reported to the Sheriff’s Office on June 3 that unknown persons had busted the door to the residence but nothing was missing.

Larceny

LAURINBURG — A resident of Stewartsville Cemetery Road reported to the Sheriff’s Office on June 2 that someone stole a herringbone necklace from them.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Aberdeen Road reported to the Sheriff’s Office on June 4 that someone had stolen their blue Honda Accord.

WAGRAM — A resident of Riverton Road reported to the Sheriff’s Office on Monday that two financial cards were stolen from them and used for $1,169.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Airport Road reported to the Sheriff’s Office on Monday that two vehicle batteries, lumber, and a steel post were stolen.

GIBSON — A resident of Austin Circle reported to the Sheriff’s Office on Monday that a 9mm firearm was stolen.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Laurinburg reported to the police department on Tuesday that flowers and a light were stolen from a gravesite at Hillside Memorial Park.

LAURINBURG — Smithfield’s Chicken and BBQ reported to the police department on Wednesday that someone stole a steamer from a back building at the restaurant.

LAURINBURG — The Comfort Inn reported to the police department on Thursday that they believed an employee took $258. There is a person of interest and it is still under investigation.

Vandalism

LAURINBURG — A resident of First Street reported to the police department on Tuesday that someone busted the window of their 2014 Chevrolet Equinox.

LAURINBURG — Police responded to Scotland Bling on South Main Street Wednesday after it was reported a vehicle had run into the front of the building. There was some damage to the bricks and the glass of the business.

Recovered items

LAURINBURG — Police responded to Self-Storage Plus on Wednesday after a trailer stolen from Georgia was recovered, the license plate was from Texas and had also been reported stolen.

Fraud

LAURINBURG — A resident of Cedar Drive reported to the Sheriff’s Office on June 2 that they were scammed out of $478.

LAURINBURG — A resident of R Graham Street reported to the police department on Tuesday that unknown persons used their EBT card to make a purchase at Walgreens in Carolina Beach for $466.

Arson

LAURINBURG — A resident of Sand Ridge Drive reported to the Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday that they believed someone burned down their building.

Shooting

LAURINBURG — Police responded to Produce Market Road on Thursday after a home with five adults and five juveniles was shot at. The bullets entered through the living room window and front door. No one was injured.

Arrest

LAURINBURG — Carl Hasty, 41, of Laurinburg was arrested Monday for communicating threats and assault by pointing a gun. He was released on a written promise to appear.

LAURINBURG — Jawarren Bethea, 34, of Laurinburg was arrested Monday for an order for arrest for failure to appear in court. He was given a $1,000 bond.

LAURINBURG — William Breeden, 31, of Louise Drive was arrested Wednesday for breaking and entering, conspiracy to break and enter, felony larceny, and conspiracy to commit larceny.

LAURINBURG — Sherman Smith, 48, of East Vance Street was arrested Wednesday for failure to appear in Scotland County Court for driving while his license was revoked and no insurance. He was given a $250 bond.

LAURINBURG — Henry Rogers, 34, of East Vance Street was arrested Wednesday for failure to appear in Scotland County Court for probation violation. He was given a $10,000 bond.