Our hopes for the new year …

New Year’s Day is often filled with reflection and the setting of resolutions that include everything from weight loss to financial planning to becoming a better overall person.

As many of the best-laid plans often falter, so too go many of the resolutions made on New Year’s Day.

So we won’t be offering any resolutions. Instead, we will focus on our hopes for 2022 in Scotland County and beyond.

— First and foremost, it is our hope that COVID-19 begins to wane and disappear soon. That means, of course, we all need to do our part by getting vaccinated, wear masks, social distance and wash hands regularly. Just do it.

— We can’t let go of the fact that a select few of our county leaders cost taxpayers, through mismanagement and attempted deception, $575,000 in a lost state grant and have themselves suffered little or no consequences. It is our hope taxpayers won’t let it go, as well, and that voters have an elephant’s memory at the polls.

— We hope those in East Laurinburg graciously accept the fate of their town charter, a loss brought upon the town at the hands of town leaders over the past several years. East Laurinburg, despite losing its “town” status, can become a strong community that is proud of its history.

— Downtown Laurinburg has continued its upward trajectory over the past number of years, and we hope to see even bigger and better in 2022 — more shops opening, more activities planned and more community involvement.

— Within our schools, it is our hope that the local educational system becomes stronger and even more responsive to the needs of our students. We also hope local and state efforts to improve the broadband accessibility happen quickly to bring more residents into the loop.

— It is our hope that Scotland County continues to see success within the school athletics and clubs at all levels, with strong participation from students and top-notch guidance by coaches and advisors. GO SCOTS!

— The local crime rate, though skewed somewhat by a formula used by the SBI, still remains high. We hope through the use of the CrimeStoppers program and the ongoing efforts of Sheriff Ralph Kersey and his deputies, along with Chief “Duke” Williams and his officers, will show positive results soon.

— As for ourselves, we sincerely hope 2022 may allow us to expand the number of print editions we give our loyal subscribers. While online services continue to grow and the free newsletters we put out become more popular, we also realize just how important holding a printed newspaper still is to many. we may never got back to five per week, but we do hope to increase from two sometime soon.

— It would be tremendous to see our local civic clubs and volunteer organizations grow in 2022 so that community efforts improve throughout the year.

— We hope our severely overworked hospital system and health department will continue to help all of us battle against the challenges posed by COVID, the flu and all other illnesses. We owe you a debt of gratitude.

— It’s also our hope for clear, transparent and truthful lines of communication with our local and state leaders when issues arise.

— We sincerely hope Scotland County residents will work toward allowing for differences of opinion, respecting each other and working together. We can become stronger and better as a county by embracing our differences while striving to make this a county worth living, working and playing in.

***

QUOTE OF THE DAY

“What the new year brings to you will depend a great deal on what you bring to the new year.”