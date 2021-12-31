New year, maybe a new millionaire?

LAURINBURG — Feeling lucky? Maybe it’s time to buy a Powerball ticket.

The current jackpot for the Powerball lottery is $483 million. And the next drawing is New Year’s Day.

NC had a $1 million Powerball winner in 2020 from Washington. Is the next new millionaire in Scotland County?

At Nic’s Pic Kwik on Andrew Jackson Highway, a cashier said last night the store sold a few Powerball tickets Wednesday night but was unsure of the number.

When there is a huge jackpot like this, the person with the winning numbers isn’t the only winner, according to Van Denton, director of communications for the NC Education Lottery.

“All the sales from the games go together to determine how much money goes to education,” he said. “76 cents from every two dollar Powerball ticket sold goes to education. The sales increase as more people buy tickets.”

Last year, Denton said the NC Education Lottery raised $936 million, the most in one year.

In the 2020-21 fiscal year, Scotland County received $2.59 million from the education lottery for education programs. That includes 123 slots for free pre-k and 98 college scholarships.

“What the nation sees when it’s a big jackpot is people buying a lot of tickets, but this means more money for education,” Denton said.

Cheris Hodges can be reached at [email protected]