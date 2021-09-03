It’s dé·jà vu all over again

Almost two years to the day, the empty nesting enjoyed by my wife and I came to a screeching halt several days ago.

It’s when my 16-year-old granddaughter moved in with us.

Permanently.

For good.

Let me say right up front that we couldn’t be more thrilled. If we could conjure up all the perfect ingredients — a dynamic personality, solid character, common sense, respect, intelligence, a big heart and just plain sweetness — we could not create a better human being than our Kaylee Brooke.

But let’s face it, she is still a teenage girl. And teenage girls need things — like boy advice and prom dresses and beauty supplies and sleepovers and a myriad of things that I have long ago forgotten.

Along with Kaylee, we have also half-adopted her best friend Keelee. The two are tight. They’ve been good friends since the single-digit years and have been through quite a lot together, including some softball seasons filled with pink gloves and pink cleats and snack responsibilities.

For a couple of years, Kaylee was the unofficial bubble gum supplier for the West Bladen varsity softball team during the playoffs. Coach Pam Stephens, star pitcher/shortstop Abby Walters, third-baseman/shortstop Taylor Stephens and others were so good to her.

More recently …

Last weekend, at the Downtown Laurinburg Fun Fest, the two Ks — Kaylee and Keelee — joined us for a day filled with fun, food and blood-simmering heat. They also assisted us at the booth my wife and I had to sell ColorStreet and my children’s books.

I’ll be honest. I was already having a hard time assigning the right name to the right teen. Kaylee and Keelee are just too similar for the elderly to aim in the right direction.

But then it got tougher.

My Senior Writer Katelin Gandee arrived to hang out with us for a short while, which turned my naming challenge into a full-blown, tongue-twisting, cerebral tug-o-war. I should have done this then, but I will do it now: I apologize, girls. None of you were called by your given name that day. My bad.

My next impending hurdle was announced on Wednesday, when Kaylee said she’d like to attend a homecoming dance at school in a few weeks. She’s a junior at Lumberton High, so we were sure this would be the beginning of important activities for her — especially after a sophomore year experienced completely in front of a computer at home.

I’m quite sure I looked back at Kaylee with a glaze in my eyes, because, well … I’m seriously unequipped for helping a teen girl prepare for a school dance. So I did the very best thing I could: I turned to my wife.

It was the right move. Tammy instantly showed her excitement and began chatting with her about buying a dress, hairdo possibilities and accessories. I was left to contemplate the financial aspects.

And there, my friends and family, is my role. I will count it as my “dé·jà vu moment” a la 45 years ago.

Where’s my debit card?

W. Curt Vincent can be reached at 910-506-3023 or [email protected]