PIM continues path to center; your help needed

While local leaders continue to struggle in finding a pathway to a community center, Partners In Ministry has been forging forward in an effort to build a Community Education Center that will benefit county residents in numerous ways.

That effort is already more than halfway to reaching its funding goal, thanks in part to grants and local contributions from government entities and residents.

On the drawing board is a 20,000-square-foot building that will be constructed on an 11-acre plot of land in the former East Laurinburg Elementary School.

Founded in 2007, PIM’s mission has worked hard to be a one-stop center for students and families in need by utilizing a variety of programs and services to achieve that goal.

So once the Community Education Center is built, with the keys turned over to Partners In Ministry leaders, the sky is the limit for all the positives that will take place under its roof.

“A new Community Education Center will dramatically enhance the services and programs we offer to the community,” said Chanel L. McClennahan, program development and outreach coordinator. “PIM has aggressively worked to address some of the greatest needs in our region, which includes dismantling the school-to-prison pipeline through education and job training, health and safety and socio-economic development.”

That’s a commendable journey, to say the least, and Partners In Ministry has continued to show its determination, as well as a workable plan focused on reaching its goal.

This community hub will enable PIM to expand its youth and family services, as well as provide gathering space for community events and housework teams to expand critical home repair and disaster relief efforts.

But the path to breaking ground on the new facility is far from over, and your help is critical to bring this effort to fruition.

How you can help …

Partners In Ministry is offering the Partners In Hope giving method, and all donations are tax-deductible.

“Any and all support is greatly appreciated,” said McClennahan, “We’re just excited to get to work.”

Anyone wanting to make a contribution can visit PIM’s donation page at www.pim-nc.org and click the donation button.

In addition, there are currently “naming” opportunities available with the project, whereby a room or portion of the Community Education Center can be named after a large donor, whether it be a business or individual.

For information on naming opportunities, contact Partners In Ministry by phone at 910-277-3355 or by emailing [email protected]

With everyone’s help, we hope to see this project become reality in the very near future.

