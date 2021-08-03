Community’s response is good to see

Sometimes it take only the actions of one individual to spark the action of many.

About 10 days ago, one man made the decision to visit the Laurinburg Cinema and rob three employees at gunpoint prior to the evening movie showing. For him, it was a selfish act.

But the action it sparked throughout the community was surely never on that man’s radar.

Shortly after the robbery, one woman began a campaign to show support for the family who owns the movie house and the employees who were robbed. That decision mushroomed quickly. Before long, her efforts were being joined by residents, businesses and law enforcement in both Scotland and Richmond counties.

You can read more of the details in W. Curt Vincent’s story on Page 1A today, but in a nutshell, the effort — which started with a hope for purchasing 50 tickets for a showing last week — blossomed into a sellout of the Cinema, which represents 260 seats sold.

We can’t be more impressed.

The Laurinburg Exchange oversees a number of projects throughout the year that collects items from the community to benefit area charitable organizations, so we know just how thoughtful, helpful and caring Scotland County can be. This was just another example of that.

But there is another level that was added, and that is the fact that residents, businesses and law enforcement from our next-door neighbors in Richmond County who joined in to support the Cinema.

The job, of course, isn’t finished.

Though this kind of support for the Cinema owners and employees is good to see, the man who put all of this remains on the loose. His capture is the final piece to this successful effort.

We know area law enforcement won’t stop until an arrest is made. But we also know the community can assist in that happening.

Someone knows something — either who the robber is or where he can be located. Tell the police. Be the one, anonymously, who puts the crown on this shining community effort and this despicable individual where he belongs: behind bars.

Until this man is caught, there will be a hole in the community effort that was sparked by his actions.

In the meantime, we hope the community will continue to support the Laurinburg Cinema by purchasing seats.

***

QUOTE OF THE DAY

“There is no power for change greater than a community discovering what it cares about.”