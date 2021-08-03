Ward talks about county projects, improved numbers

LAURINBURG — Mark Ward, the director of Scotland County Economic Development Corp., offered some tantalizing numbers Tuesday when he spoke to the Rotary Club.

“Let me tell you about Scotland County … we are growing,” he said. “Even during COVID, comparing March 2020 with March 2021, there was a $160,000 increase in sales tax; comparing April 2020 to April 2021, there was a $550,000 increase in sales tax.

“In retail sales numbers, we are also up significantly from last year,” Ward added. “And I think the traffic on 74 — about 30,000 cars a day now — drives a lot of that.”

Ward also spoke about two downtown Laurinburg projects on property owned by the EDC.

He said the Railroad Bar & Grill is nearing completion and is awaiting things like an ABC permit, health department inspection , a bar top and a commercial hood.

“But everything we promised is pretty much done,” Ward said.

He added that the former Treasure City building, which the EDC spent $100,000 to gut and clean up the roof, currently has an interested party — though no official offer has yet been made.

Ward then spoke about other areas of the county.

“One of our claims to fame is St. Andrews University,” he said. “We want them to grow, which means Laurinburg needs to grow, because we hope some of the graduates will choose to stay here.”

Ward said Scotland County has seen a larger new home construction rate in the last three months than the previous three years combined.

“So people are looking at Scotland County more and more,” he said.

As far as projects through the EDC, Ward said there are several being sought — including one offering 250 jobs and a $75 million investment, as well as another offering 900-plus jobs and a $1.2 billion investment.

“There are a number of smaller ones, as well,” Ward said. “We look at projects we can fulfill the workforce for.”

He added that the EDC is a “big supporter” of the Laurinburg-Maxton Airport, saying “the planned runway expansion will open a lot of doors for Scotland County.”

Ward applauded Richmond Community College’s truck driver training program, saying every student had a job offer before graduation for positions that paid $50,000 to $75,000 per year.

Ward concluded by saying the EDC board will add two positions prior to the end of the year, increasing the voting membership from five to seven.

