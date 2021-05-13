The time is now to get prepared

Today we are less three weeks away from the beginning of the Atlantic Hurricane Season, and Sunday was the beginning of Hurricane Preparedness Week.

We trust that in Scotland County most everyone has a level of preparation that lasts throughout the year. Though we know the season is June 1 to Nov. 30, it is doubtful that around Thanksgiving each year all the things we’ve done are then undone.

No, this is a deal our region know all too well. We’ve endured several over the last quarter century, ranging from the major damage caused by Floyd in September of 1999 to more recently with Matthew in October 2016 and Florence in September 2018.

Each leaves a mark. We’re strengthened by the scars left behind, and we move forward as best we know how. A new normal is created, and we live life to the fullest in the aftermath.

The week to bring awareness to preparation gives us time to earnestly be ready. While the Atlantic can sometimes bring a named storm our way in the spring, these next few weeks are a good time to be sure of our personal situation.

Check the list and be sure nothing is left undone.

• Determine your risk. We’re prone to inland flooding, tornadoes and strong wind. Those of us with a place at the beach would also want to be wary of storm surge and rip currents.

• Develop an evacuation plan. Know the route, which roads to it could be covered by water. Be attentive to media reports on evacuation orders. And don’t forget to plan for the pets.

• Assemble disaster supplies. We’re talking food and water, medicine, power supply and recharging equipment for devices, gas up, and having cash on hand since power and debit card use could be in jeopardy.

• Get an insurance checkup. Flood insurance, remember, is separate from homeowners and most if not all require 30 days to kick in. So, act now. Also, have your documents ready to be portable should evacuation be necessary, and know the policies.

• Strengthen your home. Trees can be worked on now so they’re not a terror later. At the time of the storm, know the volume of loose outdoor items and how much time will be required to secure them. Plan where the vehicles will go, too.

• Help your neighbor. Make sure they have a checklist and are good to go, and exchange contact information in the event a storm does come.

• And finally, complete a written plan. Back to the portable documents — be sure there’s photo documentation as well. Then be sure all of it is with you.

Forecasts thus far for our season show a lot of activity, but keep in mind it relates to the entire Atlantic Ocean. In other words, Scotland County might get a lot, and it also might not.

In any event, be prepared. Now is the time.