Native American Appreciation event set for Saturday

LAURINBURG — The Arts Council of Scotland County/Storytelling & Arts Center of the Southeast is holding its first Native American Appreciation event on Saturday.

“We have never done this type of event before,” said Board Chair Dora Sharber. “We do, however, hope this will become an annual event.”

According to Sharber, the event was made possible through grant money.

“The event will be held at The Rural Heritage Center,” said Sharber. “The museum is also open. Anyone who would like to visit can do so during regular business hours. They can choose to take a self-guided tour or let one of the staff guide them.”

Sharber also said the museum does not require an appointment.

“We hope you all will join us from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the Rural Heritage Center as we celebrate Native American culture,” said Sharber.

This event is free to the public.

“We will have food vendors and various craft vendors who offer items from jewelry, clothes, trinkets and other handmade items,” said Chairman of the event, Alexis Strong. “We are also going to have cultural performances from drum circles and individuals, most of which will be dancing and singing.

“We encourage everyone from all over to come out and join us,” added Strong. “We encourage those in attendance to bring lawn chairs to sit and enjoy the performances.”

The Rural Heritage Center is located at 13043 X Way Road in Laurinburg. For information on the Center, visit its website at http://nc-rural-heritage.com/.

