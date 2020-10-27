Yes, Virginia, you’ve been a Ray of sunshine

Virginia Ray has retired.

OK, her “job” was with Project INASMUCH, an all-volunteer charitable organization, so she wasn’t punching a timeclock and earning a weekly paycheck. And she would hardly describe her position with Project INASMUCH as a job or work.

But Ray recently turned 91, so retirement from anything — especially from something that consumed so much of her time, effort and expertise — was probably justified.

That retirement, however, will be Scotland County’s loss.

Make no mistake about this: Virginia Ray was passionate about what Project INASMUCH was and will continue to do. It was her baby, to a large degree. And her volunteers fed off of her energy. After all, even at 90, Ray could be a firecracker — all because she was so serious about providing warm coats, at first, and then food for the young’uns of Scotland County Schools and beyond.

For years now, Project INASMUCH has been a force when it comes to putting together lunch bags for students in need around Scotland County, and each one has been completed with the hand-written message “Jesus loves you.”

Over those years, Ray has been instrumental in working with the United Way to get resources, with talking to The Laurinburg Exchange and WLNC to get the word out and speaking with civic groups like Rotary to create interest in giving financial assistance.

It hasn’t always been easy, but it has worked.

But now, Project INASMUCH will move forward without Ray at the helm. Don’t be concerned, though … she has taught the leadership well, and those who will take over the day-to-day operations won’t let her down. It’s even possible, at some point, that Ray may check in on the group just to make sure.

After so many years of making sure area children are being taken care of, Ray will now turn her attention to taking of someone else … herself and her son. We don’t know to what degree, but we do know that is an area of concern recently.

We can only hope everything works out as God intends it to.

Ray’s legacy has already been fulfilled, and we can only offer meager applause in the wake of all she has accomplished. The children of Scotland County won’t soon forget her, and neither will we as she moves into another chapter of a servant’s life.

On behalf of Scotland County, thank you for all you have done, Ms. Ray.

