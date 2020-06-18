We are one in the Spirit, we are one in the Lord;

And we pray that all unity will one day be restored.

Chorus:

And they’ll know we are Christians by our love, by our love,

yes, they’ll know we are Christians by our love.

We will walk with each other, we will walk hand in hand;

And together we’ll spread the news that God is in our land.

Chorus

We will work with each other, we will work side by side;

We will work with each other, we will work side by side;

And we’ll guard each man’s dignity and save each man’s pride.

Chorus

All praise to the Father, from whom all things come;

And all praise to Christ Jesus, His only Son.

And all praise to the Spirit who makes us one.

***

Father Peter Scholtes, a Catholic priest in the 1960s, penned these words in 1966 with inspiration of the 13th chapter of John.

Our country, those 50-plus years ago, was going through the Vietnam War and the civil rights movement. Today, the coronavirus has killed more Americans in five months than that two decades long conflict. In the week since a white Minneapolis police officer pressed a knee on the neck of a handcuffed black suspect until he stopped breathing, tensions and conflict have soared out of control — overshadowing the good faith intentions of protests.

The name of Fayetteville native George Floyd will not be forgotten.

In the latter part of that passage from John, Jesus knows the hour is near for his crucifixion. In the 33rd verse, He tells his disciples “I will be with you only a little longer.” And in the 34th and 35th, as seen on today’s Page 1, He says, “As I have loved you, so you must love one another. By this everyone will know that you are my disciples.”

Context and direction are clear in Chapter 5 of Deuteronomy and Chapter 20 of Exodus, when God gave Moses — and us — the Ten Commandments.

Reaction to Floyd’s death, and others involving lawmen for many years before, has rightly centered on justice.

In A.D. 197 within the lengthy written plea to Roman authorities for justice on behalf of the early church, the North African Christian named Tertullian wrote, “See how they love one another.”

The Apostle Paul wrote in his letter to the Romans about A.D. 57, “Do not be overcome by evil, but overcome evil with good.”

It is important to remember when justice needs to be served, each of us are entitled to our feelings. The response is where actions will speak volumes, extend far greater than any words, and have opportunity for lasting meaning.

— Champion Media