City narrowly approves chicken issue

LAURINBURG — Chickens could be allowed in the city limits very soon.

Council was given updated information on the idea of allowing chickens during the Tuesday night business meeting. But during the public comment period, four residents were against the idea.

“If Laurinburg was a small farming village, that would be understandable — however, Laurinburg is not a farm village but a city and is the seat of government for Scotland County,” Pastor Michael Edds wrote in. “I’m opposed to allowing chickens within city limits. I’m amazed that chickens have a higher priority than human lives. People are being murdered shot and assaulted at an astonishing rate and yet the council has taken no action … streets still flood and the city infrastructure is in need of repair.

“These urgent needs have a far greater priority than chickens in the city limits. It is astonishing that you are not addressing these issues. Please do the jobs you were elected to do.”

Other comments written in just asked for no chickens and another gave a list as to why chickens should not be allowed in the city limits.

“I don’t usually get a whole lot of emails or calls about items, but surprisingly enough I got a lot of calls about this one,” said Councilmember Andrew Williamson. “It was all from people who want to see it done … I would remind everyone that if this passes we publicize the pretty strict restrictions.”

The restrictions include a limited amount of chickens, no roosters and more to make sure the chickens are not being cared for properly.

Attorney Bill Floyd added that, even if the ordinance in the city does allow for chickens, the restricted covenants in many of the neighborhoods prevent any type of animals except for pets, so residents could still be in violation of the private covenants.

Councilmember James Garby added he thought there should be a fee per chicken or a higher fee than $20 due to resources that will go into allowing the chickens.

The motion was added to change the fees and was passed 3-2, with Councilmember Don Rainer and Mayor Pro Tem Mary Evans voting no.

