Rick Stanfield I Can and I Will

I have been stuck inside recovering from a little health setback recently and while sedentary at home, I watched a lot of television. I am most definitely not a connoisseur of movies or television in general. While resting on the couch, I watched seven episodes of “Highway to Heaven.”

During one of the divine season finales, Michael Landon, along with his trusted confidant Victor French, pulled up behind a vehicle at a stoplight driven by a well-dressed, elderly lady who appeared to be driving to church. Victor French said, “now there’s a lady that we all need to model ourselves after.” The vehicle she was driving had a bumper sticker that read, “Honk if you Love Jesus.” Mr. French decided to give her a loving little honk accompanied by a smiling wave while they were stopped at the red light. The little church-going, innocent, elderly lady replied with a “Hey stupid, the light is green!”

If that car were older, and was driven by a tattooed-covered, bandanna-wearing, body-pierced guy, and his similarly dressed, tattooed and body-pierced girlfriend, would Mr. French have lovingly honked his horn?

Sometimes, we all rush to judgment by the appearance of the surroundings, circumstances, and even the people we encounter. I have a feeling we miss out on the opportunity to love someone because we hurriedly jump to a conclusion that may not be true. We don’t know folks’ stories, so who are we to convict them from the presentation we see?

Don’t forget that all Christians are wearing that same message of “Honk if you Love Jesus” on our backs, and when someone blows a horn, show the love that God put into all our hearts, no matter what they look like.

Rick Stanfield is a syndicated columnist, professor, motivational speaker and author. His latest book is “I Can and I Will.” For information, visit his website at www.rickstanfield.com. Rick and his wife Tina are available for book signings and speaking engagements at churches, community functions, and any gatherings where their story may be a good fit. For information, contact [email protected]