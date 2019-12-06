Unity? Holiday? No, it’s a Christmas tree

W. Curt Vincent Editor W. Curt Vincent Editor

I’m taking a poll and it’s just three quick questions long.

First, how many of you have recently put up a holiday tree at home?

Second, how many of you have put up a unity tree?

And finally, how many of those trees now decorated in your home — or even at your place of employment — are actually Christmas trees?

You don’t have to send me your answers. I already have them — none, none and all.

We’ve all been led to believe by the zealots who oversee the Politically Correct Police that holiday trees and unity trees are what those who celebrate the birth of Christ are putting up in their homes and businesses. They aren’t.

And being politically correct isn’t the same as going green — one is necessary, the other is blasphemy. Christians know the difference.

Want some proof?

OK< when was the last time you visited the home of a Buddhist, Hindu, Jew or any of the other non-Christian believers and saw they had decorated a holiday or unity tree? Again, I know the answer. Never.

These same folks may have put a decorated tree in their place of business, but it certainly wasn’t for religious purposes — it was strictly for monetary purposes.

Friends, Christmas trees have been around since the 15th century. They have become one of the most popular icons of Christmas since that first tree was decorated in Germany way back when.

The term “holiday tree” has been around for what, 20 minutes? And the term “unity tree” for how long? Maybe seven minutes?

It is bewildering the refusal in some circles to call a Christmas tree a Christmas tree.

But here’s more proof that a Christmas tree is called a Christmas tree for a reason: It only comes out at Christmas time. Why is that? Because it only comes out during the Christmas season AND because it is a symbol of Christ’s birth (which might actually have been April 6, but why quibble that now?).

What could be more offensive to a Christian than some anonymous power renaming their tree and expecting them to accept this politically correct delusion in silent acquiescence?

I grew up in a community that was largely Jewish, and I would never, for instance, dare insult my Jewish friends by calling a Menorah anything but a Menorah or demand a public renaming. I respect them, their faith and the symbols of that faith.

And I even have no problem in referring to the “Christmas season” as the “holiday season,” given that other faiths share the season and, further, given that the season generally encompasses holidays before and after Christmas —such as Thanksgiving and New Year’s Eve.

But how can you call a Christmas tree anything but a Christmas tree?

It isn’t right to take one of the most common symbols of the season, found in every household that celebrates Christmas, and demand it be called something else. It disunites Christians from a unifying symbol that bonds them across their wide-ranging differences and denominations.

Overall, it entails going out of the way to arrogantly rename something you have no right to rename.

But one of the biggest reasons zealots push holiday trees and unity trees — at least the reason they will give you publicly — is for inclusion. They want to unify the masses.

Well, unity is a synonym for diversity. Had those who divined unity tree spent more time in our universities, they would have designated it the diversity tree.

Among the American “left,” and campus community in particular, diversity is not only the buzzword but the central object of homage; it is the contemporary babe in the manger.

However, what these brainiacs fail to consider is that excluding Christ from Christmas is not an act of diversity. It excludes, not includes. This is the ongoing fraud perpetuated by “diversity’s disciples.”

Additionally, barring Christ from the tree is a tribute to secularism. What else is the unity tree, really, but a monument to secularism?

So what we have with the holiday tree and the unity tree is a tree that honors, not Christ, but secularism, commercialism and the sham that is supposed “diversity.”

If you think about it, this unholy trinity is truly what Christmas has become —0 at least for those who have chosen to allow it.

I have not.

