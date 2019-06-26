The Storytelling and Arts Center in downtown Laurinburg has surely hosted more than its share of important events over the years. But not many of them can hold a candle to the event it hosted Tuesday evening.

For two hours, the facility was filled with the Who’s Who of Scotland County — pillars of a community who came to give handshakes, hugs and well-wishes to a man who has served them all for 31 years.

Sandy Callan, the news director and midday on-air personality for WLNC, will hang up his recorder on Friday and move into retirement. He has given his all for a hometown radio station that likes to say “We care about Scotland County,” but on this day, Scotland County turned out because it cares about Callan.

If Callan had his way, he would have felt far more comfortable covering the event — or someplace far in the background completely. He is not a front-and-center type.

But front-and-center he was, and rightly so.

With his wife Betty by his side at times, Callan worked the room — and the reward he received Tuesday was probably more valuable to him than a handful of paychecks. The accolades that flowed from one end of the room to the other, and coming from everybody who is anybody, were non-stop.

For many, the highlight of the evening came when Callan’s long-time boss and friend Gary Gallman presented him with the Order of the Long Leaf Pine Award, one which was engineered by Rep. Garland Pierce who could not be present. But while Callan was visibly surprised and momentarily shaken by the award, we feel sure his choice for the evening’s highlight were each and every one of the heart-felt, personal conversations he had.

Thirty-one years is a long time at any one place, especially within the media, and Callan’s voice will be sorely missed from the radio. His presence at meetings and events across the county will also be missed. He has been the epitome of integrity, accuracy and calm. Where WLNC news reporting is concerned, Callan is and will always be the standard.

Stepping away, even after 31 years, isn’t Callan’s choice. It’s a necessity. As most know, his wife is battling health challenges that require nearly constant care, and Callan is answering the call. There is no doubt in anyone’s mind that he will approach this chapter exactly the same as he has the previous chapters … with diligence, caring, grace and hard work.

After a farewell tour that lasted a few weeks, included numerous awards and culminated Tuesday, Callan can now reflect back on a military and radio journalist career that has been nothing short of stellar and deserving of the accolades.

Sandy … our deepest thanks and appreciation for your professional courtesy and personal friendship over the years. Along with your name, we will forever attach the word “icon,” and you’ve earned it.

