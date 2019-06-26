Library hosts pair of two-person plays

LAURINBURG — The Bright Star Theatre visited Scotland County Memorial Library on Wednesday with their shows “Jack’s Adventure in Space” and “Maximus Mars: An Intergalactic Anti-bullying Adventure.”

Many local children laughed and clapped for “Jack’s Adventure in Space” during the morning show. During that show, a student named Jack (played by Ryan Albinus) presses a button that blasts him off the space. Once Jack is in space, he learns all about the solar system. Each planet (all played by Kaci Deakins) introduces themselves and gives different facts about the planets to Jack and his new classmates (the audience).

Once the play was over, Kaci and Ryan took questions from their audience. Many children asked questions about the solar system and how they changed their voices and clothes for all of the characters.

Wednesday afternoon, Kaci and Ryan returned for “Maximus Mars.” It is one of the largest anti-bullying plays in the country that is geared toward middle-school children. In the play, Maximus Mars starts getting bullied, but with the help of his friends, Maximus Mars learns to combat bullying.

Kaci Deakins and Ryan Albinus are both senior theatre majors who are working and traveling with The Bright Star Theatre.

“I feel like it’s the biggest blessing,” Deakins said as she explained how much she enjoys doing the show.

She went on to say that the children who attended the shows were a great crowd.

“It’s nice that the parents can also enjoy the show,” she said.

Albinus said he hopes the shows allow people to realize that acting is a serious career that people should not overlook.

The two will travel along the East Coast for the remainder of the summer. Their performances will also include “The Wizard of Oz,” where Deakins will play Dorothy and Albinus will play all of the other characters.

The Bright Star Theatre is based out of Arden and puts on productions throughout the United States. It has traveled as far as Moscow, Russia.

Alexis Polson is a summer intern from The University of North Carolina at Pembroke.

https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/06/web1_Lib1.jpg https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/06/web1_Lib2.jpg https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/06/web1_Lib3.jpg