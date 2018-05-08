‘Love Letters’ performed at SAC

LAURINBURG — ENCORE Theatre is partnering with Scotland County Arts Council for two dinner-theatre performances of the play “Love Letters” by AR Gurney.

The performance features Gary Gallman and Cinny Beggs and is directed by Carl McIntyre. It will be held Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m. at the Storytelling Arts Center. The ticket includes a catered dinner provided by Jerry’s featuring either prime rib or chicken.

The play focuses on Andrew Makepeace Ladd III (Gallman) and Melissa Gardner (Beggs) who were born into wealth who had been friends since childhood. The piece is comprised of letters exchanged over a lifetime between two people who grew up together, went their separate ways, but continued to share confidences.

As the actors read the letters aloud, what is created is an evocative, touching, frequently funny but always telling pair of character studies in which what is implied is as revealing and meaningful as what is actually written down.

A unique and imaginative theatre piece which, in the words of the author, “needs no theatre, no lengthy rehearsal, no special set, no memorization of lines, and no commitment from its two actors beyond the night of performance.”

Tickets for the Friday performace are sold out but there are still tickets availble for the Saturday performance. The tickets can be bought by calling 910-277-3599 or by visiting https://www.storyartscenter.org. Tickets must be reserved by Wednesday.

By Katelin Gandee Staff reporter

Reach Katelin Gandee at 910-506-3171

Reach Katelin Gandee at 910-506-3171