Blessing Box needs donations

LAURINBURG — For people in need, food is a blessing.

Scotland County residents in need can get their blessings at a help-yourself food pantry at First United Methodist Church.

The church has created a Blessing Box on the far side of its parking lot near PNC Bank. FUMC is located at 101 West Church St.

Blessing boxes have grown in popularity in the past few years with the idea being that anyone in need can take items from the box day or night. People may also donate items at anytime.

The idea for the box came from church members, according to Leslie Womack, former director of Church and Community Service.

“About 13 or 14 months ago,here was a report on WRAL news about Blessing Boxes and several members saw the report,” Womack said. “One member wanted to create a box for our church to be able to serve our neighbors.”

For those who would like to donate, the box needs items such as nonperishable foods and personal hygiene products. Recommended items include: instant noddles, potted meats, baby wipes, packages of diapers, toothbrushes and toothpaste. It is also recommended that the canned food items have pop tops.

items can also be left in the church office, if the Blessing Box is full.

“It is important to have a Blessing Box because there are so many homeless and just plain needy families and individuals in Scotland County,” Womack said. “We feel it is important to offer them some items that they may need and not have the money to purchase,”

Courtesy Photo The blessing box is located on the sidewalk going up the hill at First United Methodist Church in Laurinburg https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/05/web1_OurBlessingBox.jpg Courtesy Photo The blessing box is located on the sidewalk going up the hill at First United Methodist Church in Laurinburg

Katelin Gandee Staff reporter

Reach Katelin Gandee at 910-276-2311

