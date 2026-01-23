LAURINBURG — A Winter Storm Warning is now in effect for Scotland County and much of central North Carolina, with forecasters warning of significant ice accumulation that could lead to hazardous travel and widespread power outages.

According to the National Weather Service, the warning is in effect from 7 p.m. Saturday through 1 p.m. Monday for large portions of the Piedmont and northern Coastal Plain, including Scotland County.

The storm is expected to bring heavy mixed precipitation, primarily sleet and freezing rain. Ice accumulations are forecast to range from three-tenths to three-quarters of an inch, with up to two inches of sleet and snow possible in some areas.

Meteorologists warn that the combination of ice and wintry precipitation could cause significant damage to power lines and tree limbs, resulting in widespread and long-lasting power outages. Road conditions are expected to deteriorate rapidly, making travel dangerous.

Officials say the hazardous conditions could significantly impact the Monday morning commute.

The National Weather Service advises residents to delay all travel if possible. Those who must travel are urged to use extreme caution and consider carrying a winter storm kit that includes tire chains, booster cables, a flashlight, shovel, blankets, extra clothing, water, and a first aid kit in case they become stranded.

Motorists in Scotland County and across the state can check the latest road conditions by calling 511.