Governor closes public schools

From Scotland County Schools:

On Saturday afternoon during a 4:30 pm press conference, Gov. Roy Cooper announced that all public schools in North Carolina would be closed beginning Monday, March 16, for at least two weeks. As of now, we will have all school buildings open on Monday as a teacher workday so that staff and students can access the schools to retrieve personal items and resources.

This is a very fluid situation and things are changing daily. School superintendents will be having a conference call with the Governor’s office tomorrow afternoon to discuss next steps. We will update you with more details after the press conference on Sunday.

Again, starting Monday, March 16, all public schools in NC will be closed for at least two weeks.