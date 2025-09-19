LAURINBURG — Mary Locklear has been named warden of the Scotland Correctional Institution.

Locklear, acting warden of Scotland Correctional since May, previously served as warden of Lumberton Correctional Institution.

“Warden Locklear has demonstrated remarkable leadership abilities during her 22 years with the state correctional system,” said Secretary of Adult Correction Leslie Cooley Dismukes. “The Department of Adult Correction and Scotland Correctional are fortunate that someone with her experience in corrections, and at Scotland Correctional, is able to assume management of such a large and diverse facility.”

As warden, Locklear is in charge of all operations at Scotland Correctional, NCDAC’s most populous correctional facility. The Laurinburg prison houses more than 1,650 men in all custody levels — minimum, medium and close. Rehabilitative educational and vocational programming ranges from high school equivalency to automotive mechanics. Correction Enterprises employs people in custody at Scotland’s sewing plant and a Braille transcription shop.

Locklear began her career in 2003 at McCain Correctional Hospital as a correctional case manager, working up to correctional program supervisor in 2006. She earned a promotion in 2009 to correctional program director at Scotland Correctional Institution. She became associate warden of programs at Lumberton Correctional in 2012 and associate warden of custody and operations in 2019. She was promoted to Lumberton’s warden in 2021.

She graduated from The University of North Carolina at Pembroke with a Bachelor of Arts degree in criminal justice. She was McCain Hospital’s Employee of the Year in 2005, and in 2024 was selected as Warden of the Year for the South Central Region. She holds an advanced certificate in criminal justice from the N.C. Criminal Justice Education and Training Standards Commission. She has completed correctional supervision, Peak Performance, and correctional leadership development training.