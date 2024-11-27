Mike Causey

Modern technology offers us many advantages that we didn’t have in the past. We can go online on our smartphones or laptops and instantly research topics of interest, connect with friends and loved ones and pay our bills.

Unfortunately, the same technology that keeps us informed and connected can also be used to cause harm.

The internet, while being such a helpful and convenient resource, provides the opportunity for fraudsters to steal our identity and steal our money.

Merriam-Webster’s Dictionary defines identity theft as “the illegal use of someone else’s personal information (such as a Social Security number) especially in order to obtain money or credit.”

The National Association of Insurance Commissioners suggests some ways to protect your identity and to protect sensitive information that may be stored online. I echo these suggestions:

— Use multi-factor authentication. This provides additional security to keep unauthorized users from accessing your accounts. When you use this security tool, you may be sent a text message on your cell phone when you sign into an account that may store some of your personal information. The text message will provide a code for you to enter. An unauthorized user won’t have this code unless he or she has access to your cell phone.

— Update your software regularly. Software updates often come with new security features that may help prevent unauthorized users from accessing your information.

— Click with caution. More than 90% of successful cyberattacks start with what are called “phishing” emails, where attackers send emails which appear to be from a trusted source, such as a bank or well-known website.

— Use strong passwords. Security experts recommend using longer passwords that contain numbers, special characters and both upper- and lower-case letters.

— Review your financial accounts and credit report. Monitor your bank accounts and credit card accounts and statements. Every year, you are entitled to a free copy of your credit report from each of the three main credit reporting companies.

— Be mindful of what you post online. Check images and your online posts, including social media posts, to make sure you’re not providing sensitive or personal identifiable information that could be used by a scammer to access your personal information.

— Be careful about giving out your personal information, such as your Social Security number. According to the Federal Trade Commission, some organizations need your Social Security number to identify you. These include the IRS, your bank and your employer. Organizations like these that do need your Social Security number won’t call, email or text you to ask for it. Other organizations that might ask you for your Social Security number might not really need it. These organizations include a medical provider, a company or your child’s school. If someone asks for your Social Security number, ask them why they need it, how they will protect it and if you can use a different identifier. Ask if you can use just the last four digits of your Social Security number.

Train yourself to be skeptical of someone seeking your personal financial information. Trust your instincts. Don’t be afraid to close out of an online program or hang up the phone if you don’t feel comfortable giving out information.

Feel free to call the Department of Insurance’s Consumer Services Division to ask for assistance. You may call 855-408-1212 or go to ncdoi.gov.

Mike Causey is the North Carolina Insurance Commissioner.