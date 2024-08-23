13-year-old, 14-year-old in critical condition

LAURINBURG — One teen was killed and one injured Thursday in a shooting while driving ATVs in Laurinburg.

Officers with the Laurinburg Police Department responded to shots fired around 8 p.m. in the area of Deluca and Berry Street, according to a release from the LPD. Upon arrival, officers observed a male, later identified as a 14-year-old, lying next to the roadway stating that he didn’t know if he was shot or not. The 14-year-old’s name is not being released because he is a juvenile.

Officers also observed a second male, later identified as 18-year-old Zahquan Thyzee Stewart, of Wagram Street, Laurinburg, deceased lying in the bushes next to a crashed four-wheel ATV which had struck a tree, according to the release. Officers learned of a third male who arrived at Scotland Memorial Hospital with a gunshot wound and was identified as another 13-year-old juvenile.

An investigation revealed that the three males were riding the ATV together on Deluca Street and passed by two males. The two males began firing at the three males on the ATV as they passed, striking the 13-year-old juvenile and causing the driver, Stewart, to flee, lose control, and strike a tree.

The 13-year-old juvenile was taken to Scotland Memorial Hospital by private vehicle then later airlifted to a secondary medical facility in critical condition. The 14-year-old juvenile was airlifted from the scene to a medical facility also in critical condition.

This is an active investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Laurinburg Police Department Detective Sergeant J. Cooke at 910-276-3211. You can also contact anonymously to Scotland Crimestoppers by downloading the free mobile app P3tips, visiting the website www.scotlandcountycs.com or calling 910-266-8146.