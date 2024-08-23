MAXTON — After pleading guilty in April, 34-year-old Maxton man Lloyd Kinston Locklear, was sentenced to 20 years in prison on multiple drug-related charges.

According to court documents and other information presented in court, Locklear sold 3.7 grams of cocaine to a confidential informant on Jan. 26, 2022. Robeson County Sheriff’s deputies were able to obtain a search warrant for Locklear’s residence after that controlled sale and executed the search warrant on Jan.27, 2022. Locklear fled from the scene in a vehicle when police arrived, and unsuccessfully attempted to jump a ditch.

He exited the vehicle and was apprehended near a bookbag that contained five grams of cocaine, 19.75 grams of Ice (99% pure methamphetamine), <1 gram of methamphetamine, 42.62 grams of heroin, eight hydrocodone pills, 50 oxycodone pills, nine amphetamine pills, 16 diazepam pills, 18 alprazolam pills, 45 grams of marijuana and digital scales. Locklear also had $241 on his person. A search of a car at his residence found a .22 caliber handgun and a .32 caliber revolver in the trunk of a car. Locklear admitted the firearms were his and admitted to selling narcotics. Locklear was charged by the state and was released on bond.

On Nov. 2, 2022, Maxton Police Department officers arrested Locklear on an outstanding state warrant for possession of a firearm by a felon and found him with 29.94 grams of Ice (98% pure methamphetamine) and $664. Locklear admitted the methamphetamine was his and stated that he used to sell cocaine. He was again charged by the state and released on bond. On Dec. 21, 2022, a federal grand jury returned an indictment against Locklear charging him with distribution of cocaine (Jan. 26, 2022), possession with the intent to distribute methamphetamine (Jan. 27, 2022), possession of a firearm by a convicted felon (Jan. 27, 2022), and possession with the intent to distribute methamphetamine (Nov. 2, 2022).

On Jan. 20, 2023, Robeson County Sheriff’s Deputies observed a vehicle traveling on Interstate 95 failing to maintain its lane. Officers stopped the vehicle on suspicion of DUI and encountered Locklear, a rear passenger in the vehicle. Deputies requested Locklear step out of the vehicle which he did, but he quickly began to resist the deputy’s attempt to arrest him on the federal warrant. Locklear was handcuffed with his hands in front of him and failed to comply with commands.

The deputy pulled out his taser and Locklear lunged towards him striking the deputy in the chest and arms knocking the taser out of the deputy’s hands and his body-worn camera off his chest. The deputy recovered his taser and then tried unsuccessfully to taser Locklear, who was aggressively walking toward the deputy stating, “come on bruh.” The deputy grabbed Locklear by the handcuffs, but Locklear pulled away walking to the front of the vehicle. Locklear then thrust his arms forward stating, “get back, get back” and the deputy saw what he believed to be a firearm in Locklear’s handcuffed hands. The deputy drew his weapon and fired at Locklear but did not strike him. Locklear then walked to the rear of the deputy’s patrol vehicle and laid down in surrender. Deputies searched the area and located a stolen .45 caliber handgun in the grassy shoulder of I-95 approximately 50 feet behind the stopped vehicle.

Between January 2022 and his federal arrest in January 2023, Locklear was out on bond for state charges of burglary, conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon, robbery with a dangerous weapon, and first-degree murder stemming from an incident that occurred on June 3, 2020. Locklear was also on bond for state charges of breaking and entering, larceny after breaking and entering, and conspiracy to breaking and entering or larceny stemming from an incident that occurred on April 26, 2021. All state charges Locklear faces are from Robeson County, and all are still pending.

Michael Easley, U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of North Carolina made the announcement after sentencing by U.S. District Judge Terrence W. Boyle. Robeson County Sheriff’s Office, Maxton Police Department and ATF investigated the case and Assistant U.S. Attorney Phil Aubart prosecuted the case.