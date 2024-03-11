LAURINBURG — The Board of Education for Scotland County Schools has selected Loretta McNeill as the person to assume the board seat made vacant by Herman Tyson.

After undergoing a 14-question interview during the school board’s open session on Monday, six of the seven board members — Rick Singletary, Carolyn Banks, Jason Clark, Vicki Jackson, Tony Spaulding and Summer Woodside — voted for McNeill. Board member Gary Mauk voted for Frances James Willis.

After the vote, McNeill was sworn into the role and immediately took her place representing the Stewartsville Township.

McNeill and Willis were among five applicants who placed their names in the running for the available board seat. Also interviewed were Ryan Spangler, Jacob Pate and Tabatha Burk.

According to the school district’s policy 2115, the sitting board members have the authority to appoint a board member to fill an unexpired seat “caused by death, resignation or otherwise,” until the school board election.

Tyson announced his resignation via letter to the board’s chair Rick Singletary, the afternoon prior to the Jan. 8 board meeting, citing his moving outside the district as the cause for his action. The move came just weeks before the next school board election, where seats held by Singletary, Gary Mauk and Carolyn Banks were up for grabs.

Tyson was appointed to the Board of Education Stewartsville Township in July 2017 to fill the remaining term of then-board member Darrell “BJ” Gibson. He ran for election in 2018 and was elected to the Board of Education. Tyson’s term expires in December of 2026.

Tomeka Sinclair can be reached at [email protected].