LAURINBURG — Habitat For Humanity of Scotland County is accepting housing applications through April 12.

Applications and information packets are available at the Habitat ReStore on McColl Road or online at habitatscotlandcounty.org.

The qualifications for receiving housing from Habitat are:

1. Residency and/or Employment

2. Need for Decent Housing

3. Ability to Pay for and maintain a home

4. Willingness to Partner with Habitat through Sweat Equity

Anyone seeking a home must “live in Scotland County for at least six months or you must been employed full time in Scotland County before starting the application process,” according to the website.

This year, Habitat plans to build three homes including one that is currently under construction, according to Nicki Bullard, community outreach coordinator for Habitat for Humanity of Scotland County.

So far, the group has built 51 houses in the county.

Cheris Hodges can be reached at [email protected]