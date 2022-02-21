Arrests

LAURINBURG — Jay Moore, 35, of Butler Street was arrested for failure to appear in Scotland County court on charges of trespassing. He was jailed under a $1500 secure bond.

LAURINBURG — Betty Norton, 47, of Charlotte Street was arrested for failure to appear in Scotland County on charges of communicating threats and stalking. She was jailed under a $1,000 secure bond.

LAURINBYURG — Terrell Sadler, 49, of West Allen Lane was arrested for failure to appear in Scotland County court on charges of resisting arrest. He was jailed under a $500 secure bond.

LAURINBURG — Zanadya Johnson, 23, of Douglas Street, was arrested on a warrant for cyberstalking and released on a $1,500 unsecured bond

LAURINBURG — Peter Grant, 61, of Sunset Drive was arrested on a warrant for misdemeanor probation violation and jailed under a $2,500 secure bond.

LAURINBURG — Malik Coleman, 24, of Fairmont Street was arrested for failing to appear in Scotland County court on charges of hit and run, no operators license and fictitious registration. He was jailed under a $1,500 secure bond.

LAURINBURG — Joshua Graham, 28, of Fox Crossing Drive was arrested for failing to appear in Moore County court on charges of driving while license revoked, speeding, reckless driving — and was charged with possession of a firearm by felon, carrying a concealed weapon and going armed to the terror of the public. He was jailed under a $35,000 secure bond.

LAURINBURG — Carol Blackwell, 45, of Aurora Street was arrested for failure to appear in Scotland County court on charges of assault with a deadly weapon and jailed under a $100 secure bond.

LAURINBURG — Sharice Davis, 47, of Hwy. 401 Bypass was arrested on a warrant for misdemeanor breaking or entering, injury to personal property and misdemeanor Llarceny. She was released on a $1,000 unsecured bond.

LAURINBURG — Evimael Rodriguez, 31, of Raeford, was charged with DWI and jailed under a $500 secure bond.

LAURINBURG — Cory Mariano, 26, of Cooper Street was charged with felony possession of cocaine and released on a $1,500 unsecured bond.

LAURINBURG — Matthew Radford, 29, of Laurel Hill was arrested for failing to appear in Scotland County court and jailed under a $1,000 secure bond.

LAURINBURG — Kyle Hyatt, 31, of Lees Mill Road was arrested for failing to appear in Scotland County court on charges misdemeanor breaking or entering, injury to personal property, communicating threats and fictitious registration. He was jailed under a $2,000 secure bond.

LAURINBURG — Shelia Bullard, 50, of Cooper Street, was arrested on a warrant for communicating threats and released on an unsecured bond.

LAURINBURG — Gymol McDonald, 42, of Hammond Drive was arrested on a warrant for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, driving while license revoked, and failure to appear in Cabarrus County court for charges of driving while license revoked. He was released on an unsecured bond.

LAURINBURG — Rahkim Williams, 30, of Alder Road was arrested for failure to appear in Scotland County court and jailed under a $100 bond.

LAURINBURG — Matella Willis, 33, of Lumberton was charged with failure to appear in Columbus County court on charges of disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, resisting arrest. They were jailed under a $3,500 secure bond.

Fraud

LAURINBURG — A resident of Muse Street reported that someone opened a bank account in the victim’s name.

Break-in

LAURINBURG — A resident of Washington Street reported that someone forced entry through their front door. Taken was a hedge-trimmer, leaf blower and weed-eater.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Terrace Circle reported someone broke into their vehicle and stole a 9mm SCCY pistol. The vehicle had been left unsecured.

Shooting

LAURINBURG — A resident of McKay Street reported that their vehicle was struck by gunfire.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Harrison Street reported that their vehicle had been struck by gunfire.

Larceny

LAURINBURG — A resident of Norton Road reported that their wallet containing $1,500 in cash was stolen while they were at Walmart. The wallet had been left unattended in a shopping cart.