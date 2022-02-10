LAURINBURG — Habitat for Humanity of Scotland County has awarded 12 elementary schoolers with prizes for winning the first “Meaning of Home Contest” writing contest.

Before Thanksgiving break students in the third, fourth and fifth grades at all the elementary schools were given a lesson plan about various topics including volunteerism within the community and giving back along with what Habitat for Humanity is and does. At the end of the lesson, students wrote about what home was to them.

A panel of judges read each submission and picked one winner from each grade level at each school. They were …

— Sycamore Lane Elementary: Dawsyn Carmichael won the third-grade level, Kaison Strickland won the fourth-grade level and Landon Kirk won the fifth-grade level.

— South Johnson Elementary: Harleigh Robbins won the third-grade level, Alayna Manis won the fourth-grade level and Maggie Infinger won the fifth-grade level.

— Laurel Hill Elementary: Syler Forbis won the third-grade level, Madelyn McVicker won the fourth-grade level and Abigail Norton won the fifth-grade level.

— Wagram Elementary: Abigail Jorgensen won the third-grade level, Zeta Farmer won the fourth-grade level and David Pickney won the fifth-grade level.

The students each received a $200 Savings Bond and the teachers who taught each of the winning students received $300 for their classrooms.

Smithfield Foods partnered with Habitat for the contest and paid for each of the prizes.

