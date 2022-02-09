LAURINBURG — Bids were opened Wednesday afternoon in the Council Chambers of City Hall for the construction of the new North Fire Station.

The city received four bids from general contractors for this project. The bids included a base bid plus five alternates of work to be added on to the base bid for the total project.

“We bid it out this way since we were unsure how much our available funding would cover,” said Harold W. Haywood, General Services director for the city. “Due to the number of bids, along with the number of alternates for each one, we will need to evaluate each bid to make sure they all met bid requirements and then we can generate a bid tabulation.”

He added that the bids for the total project (base bid plus all the alternates) ranged from about $2.78 million to $3.39 million.