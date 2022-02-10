Group calls for removal of Robeson County district attorney

A nonprofit group that advocates for police transparency and accountability is calling for the removal of Robeson County District Attorney Matthew Scott for his handling of a case in which sheriff’s deputies shot and killed a man last year.

Kathy Greggs, co-founder of Fayetteville PACT, helped lead a protest in Lumberton on Saturday calling for justice for Matthew Oxendine. Oxendine, who had a history of drug use and mental illness, was killed by a SWAT team from the Robeson County’s sheriff’s office in January 2021 after he called 911.

Scott did not bring charges against the deputies.

Greggs said her organization, an acronym for Fayetteville Police Accountability Community Taskforce, plans to file a legal motion next month for the removal of Scott for violating his oath of office.

The group also wants the FBI to investigate Scott, Greggs said, and it wants to see the N.C. State Bureau of Investigation report on Oxendine’s death.

***

Rockingham City Council honors local historian

ROCKINGHAM — Mayor John Hutchinson wanted to recognize local historian Ruth Robinson for her dedication and preservation of the history of Rockingham and Richmond County, so during the Rockingham City Council meeting he did just that.

Robinson was honored while City Clerk Sabrina McDonald read a letter from Robinson’s son congratulating her on earning the recognition.

“Ruth Robinson’s life is about getting and spreading knowledge,” wrote Ruth’s friend, Lois Jones.

A former educator with an interest in people, Robinson has collected obituaries, old documents and clippings throughout her life. Hutchinson said he noticed that, in his research, her birthday is Christmas Day.

“No day could be more perfect considering her life’s work has been a gift to Rockingham. Thank you for your commitment to preserving and sharing our community’s past,” Hutchinson concluded. “Your work continues to make a difference.”

***

3 charged with altering evidence in murder case

ROCKINGHAM — The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office has charged a Rockingham woman with altering evidence involved with the murder of Julius Tyrone Leak, Jr.

Tina Louise Tilley, 54, is charged with one felony count of altering, destroying, or stealing evidence of criminal conduct. It’s not clear what she is accused of doing to warrant this charge.

Two additional unnamed juveniles also face similar charges after the murder, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

The first juvenile was charged with accessory after the fact of murder. This juvenile allegedly assisted the suspect, Thomas Owen White, with avoiding capture. This individual has been taken into secure juvenile custody.

White, 23, is accused of killing Leak, 18, on Saturday, Feb. 5.

A second juvenile was identified as attempting to destroy evidence related to the case and was charged with that crime. This suspect received juvenile petitions and was released.

Tilley was processed into Richmond County Jail under a $25,000 bond.

***

Investigation continues into Lumberton shooting

LUMBERTON — The investigation continues into a Feb. 4 shooting that sent a 20-year-old Lumberton man to the hospital.

Sequion Raheem, of Lumberton, was the victim of a shooting that occurred at Walmart Neighborhood Market, located at 2985 E. Elizabethtown Road in Lumberton, according to a Lumberton Police Department incident report.

Raheem was shot in the hand and his injuries were not considered life-threatening, according to the Lumberton Police Department.

Police responded about 9:19 p.m. to UNC Health Southeastern to the report of a person shot, according to the report.

Anyone with more information about the shooting can contact the Lumberton Police Department at 910-671-3846.

