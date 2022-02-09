LAUREL HILL — For the remainder of the month, community members might find that there is very little going on at the site of the new Laurel Hill Community Center.

Scotland County Manager Kevin Patterson gave an update on the community center during Monday night’s Scotland County Board of Commissioners meeting, saying that the foundation is set to be poured then will be covered and cured until the end of the month before anything else can be done.

“The metal is scheduled to be delivered on March 10, after that they will start very quickly on the erecting process,” Patterson said. “They expect to finish the outside of the building by the end of May and after that, what always seems to be the slower part, is when the work is being done inside. They are looking to be complete on time by the October contract deadline.”

The Laurel Hill Community Center has been a topic of discussion for the commissioners for years — originally the commissioners had planned to demolish two-thirds of the upper part of the center in 2019, but response poured in from the community against the decision.

In January 2020, the commissioners agreed to build a new facility in the place of the old one and began with demolition later that month.

The groundbreaking event was held in November 2021 and construction has been ongoing.

“They are working now with their suppliers to go ahead and bring in everything at least two months early,” Patterson said. “They’d rather have it on hand and in storage rather than waiting to try and get it last minute. Right now we are working and they do think the contract deadline is on target.”

The over $2.5 million project is being done by Hoss Contracting and will be a 13,000-square-foot facility that will also feature a gym.

Reach Katelin Gandee at [email protected]