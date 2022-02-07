Man wanted after Saturday shooting and assault

LAURINBURG — The Scotland County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man who assaulted a woman and shot a man.

According to Capt. Randy Dover, the incident happened around 9:30 Saturday morning on Hasty Road. The woman was inside her home along with her children when her estranged husband kicked the door in and began assaulting her. The man was identified as 38-year-old Rusty Devon Strickland of Lumberton.

Around the same time as Strickland got inside the home, another man who was supposed to do some work on the home arrived. When he heard the woman’s screams he went to the door of the residence and saw the assault. He yelled at Strickland to stop and, in response, Strickland pulled a gun and fired several shots at the man, one of which hit him in the leg.

The shooting victim then fled, got back in his car to drive himself to the hospital where he was treated for the non-life-threatening injury.

Strickland then fled the scene before deputies arrived.

Warrants were taken out on Strickland for two counts of assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury with intent to kill, two counts of assault in the presence of a minor and assault by strangulation.

If anyone has any information about the location of Strickland, they are asked to contact the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office at 910-276-3385 or the Scotland Crimestoppers tip-line at 910-266-8146. The tip-line is completely anonymous and those who give information that leads to an arrest in a case can receive a cash payout.

