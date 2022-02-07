Jaycee Park receives an upgrade

LAURINBURG — Upgrades continue at the parks in Scotland County as part of Scotland County Parks and Recreations five-year plan.

The North Gill Street Jaycee Park just got new equipment, which will expand the park to allow for more children to play on it.

“The old equipment out there was for up to 5 years old, which limited it to a lot of kids,” said Director Bryan Graham. “The new equipment is for kids up to 12, so that gives more kids the ability to come out and play on the equipment.”

The project is one of several that Parks and Rec have planned for the third phase of its five-stage plan. Other projects include resurfacing the basketball court at Gibson Park, improvements to the walking trail at Murray Park and adding fencing at Jaycee Park.

“I think the fact that we’re at year three of this five-year plan really shows the dedication not just from Parks and Recreation but from our county leaders who continue to support this project,” Graham said. “This really shows that our county commissioners really stand by this and want to bring something good to the community.”

Other projects have included new equipment at Washington Park, a large makeover at Hammon Park with new equipment and inclusive swings at Scotland Yard.

“Year four will likely be just fine-tuning some of what we’ve already done like lighting and fixing our signage like the park rules or the miles on the walking track so it’s easier for everyone to read,” Graham said. “The on year five we plan on going out with a bang with bringing our ADA compliant playground so that any child can come to the playground and play with the other kids.”

According to Graham, while the projects do take some tax dollars to fund with the help of things like grants the community is able to get a huge return investment with the projects.

“With other funding, we’ve probably been able to put around half a million dollars into our parks giving the community a 400% return on investment,” Graham said. “And these parks are something that the entire community can use and enjoy.”

