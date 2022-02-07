Plaza Road Walgreens set to close

LAURINBURG — The Plaza Road;pcation of Walgreens will be closing Tuesday, Feb. 15.

The retail pharmacy chain has been at the forefront of COVID-19 vaccination and testing, but since 2019 the retail chain has closed about 200 stores.

According to a report from CNN, the 2019 closures were expected to save $1.5 billion annually by the end of the 2022 fiscal year. However, a report from Insider, a business news company, said Walgreens lost 3.25% of its net earnings due to theft. The report said that equates to a $65 million loss from theft.

There are 12 employees at the Plaza Road location. Long-time residents will probably remember when the Plaza Road store was Eckerd Pharmacy then Rite-Aid.

“As we continue to execute our strategy to expand Walgreens’ role as a leader in the delivery of healthcare, we are focused on creating the right network of stores in the right locations to best meet the needs of the communities we serve. There are a number of factors that we take into consideration when opening and closing locations, including dynamics of the local market and changing buying habits of our customers. Prescription files for this location will automatically transfer to other nearby stores. Pharmacy patients will receive a letter in the mail providing more information about their prescription records, and our teams at those nearby stores look forward to serving them. Team members at the Plaza Road location have been offered positions in nearby stores,” said a Walgreens spokesperson in an email.

There’s also a Walgreens in Maxton.

Cheris Hodges can be reached at [email protected]