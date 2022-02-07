Break-in

LAURINBURG — A resident of Old Wire Road reported to the Sheriff’s Office on Friday that someone stole an electric power box from the residence.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Sugar Road reported to the police department on Saturday that unknown persons forced entry into their vehicle through the right passenger window and stole a wallet with identification cards, financial cards and $50 cash.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Plaza Road reported to the police department on Sunday that someone forced entry into their vehicle and stole a wallet with identification and financial cards.

LAURINBURG —The Restoring Hope Center on Lees Mill Road reported to the police department on Sunday that someone forced entry through a window, but nothing was missing.

Larceny

LAURINBURG — A resident of East Vance Street reported to the police department on Sunday that a SCCY 9mm pistol was stolen.

MARSTON — A resident of Hoffman Road reported to the Sheriff’s Office over the weekend that someone stole his Beretta .25 caliber firearm.

Fraud

LAURINBURG — A resident of Blue Woods Road reported to the police department on Friday that unknown persons opened a bank account in their name.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Laurelcrest Road reported that someone opened a bank account in their name.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Providence Road reported to the police department on Sunday that $8,200 was taken from their bank account.

Vandalism

LAURINBURG — Auto Zone on South Main Street reported to the police department on Saturday that someone had run into the light pole the company owned and knocked it down.

Robbery

WAGRAM — The Scotland County Sheriff’s Office got a report that a man picked up a woman in Wagram and drove her back to her home on Indian Reservation Road. At some point, while the two were inside her residence, a knock came at the door and the female got up and answered it to let two men in before leaving. The two men came in and robbed the man who was already inside and deputies think it was a setup.

Assault

LAURINBURG — A resident of South Turnpike Road reported to the police department on Saturday that they were assaulted and the suspect stole their wallet with identification and financial cards along with $323 in cash.

Arrest

LAURINBURG — Andrea McCrimmon, 30, of Pankeytown Road was arrested Friday on a warrant for felony habitual larceny, felony possession of stolen goods and first-degree trespassing. She was released on a written promise to appear.

LAURINBURG — Brenna Jacobs, 41, of South Turnpike Road was arrested Friday in connection to a robbery that occurred at the Clinton Inn where it was believed Jacobs stole a wallet with $700. She was charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon and conspiracy. She also had two warrants for failure to appear in court. She was given a $51,250 bond.

LAURINBURG — Tykail Jackson, 18, of Stewartsville Road was arrested Saturday for simple assault. He was released on a written promise to appear.

LAURINBURG —Nicholas Logan, 20, of Snowville, Georgia, was arrested Saturday for failure to appear in Scotland County. He was given a $3,000 bond.

LAURINBURG —Brian McNeill, 59, of John French road was arrested Sunday for trespassing. He was given a $500 bond.