RichmondCC Board of Trustees pass college budget

HAMLET — Richmond Community College’s Board of Trustees unanimously passed the 2021-22 college budget at Tuesday’s meeting on the Hamlet Campus.

Totaling $28,657,402, a majority of the budget – 80.77 percent – goes to students through instruction and support. The College has been delayed in passing its budget due to the delays in the budget at the state level.

The Board was also given information on the many open faculty and staff positions at RichmondCC. The College is in need of a librarian, an early childhood education instructor, a certified nursing assistant instructor, and a department chair for the nursing programs. There are also positions available for part-time instructors for cyber security, plumbing, nursing and emergency medical services. The College also is looking to hire a part-time qualified sign language interpreter.

RichmondCC is looking to hire an assistant director of marketing to support its marketing and community outreach efforts for recruitment and retention of students. The College’s Information Technology department also has two open staff positions, IT specialist and network systems engineer.

A full list of open positions at RichmondCC can be found on the College website at www.richmondcc.edu/contact-us/employment. Applications must be submitted online.

The Board also heard a report from the Student Government Association’s president, Dhruvil Patel, about its efforts to connect with more students on campus and how to interact with students going through difficult situations.

Several members of the SGA attended a training session that focused on students’ well-being academically, socially and mentally. The SGA plans to attend additional training, called “Bystander Approach – Helping a Friend,” on Feb. 25.

The SGA is also working with the Global Diversity Committee to provide more diverse activities on campus. On March 16, they will take part in Holi, the Festival of Colour, which is a Hindu festival celebrating the triumph of good over evil and the coming of spring.

The SGA and Global Diversity Committee will also be recognizing Autism Awareness Week April 4-8 with different activities and sharing of information about autism.