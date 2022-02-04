2 become 1 on 2-2-22

LAURINBURG — COVID-19 has caused many weddings to be put on pause, but for one Laurinburg couple, they were able to push through for their 2-2-22 vows.

Kylee Chavis and Christopher Jacobs were married in a small ceremony at home by Pastor Delton Williams.

“Being transparent, not only am I one of their pastors, but I’m also Kylee’s stepfather,” Williams, an associate pastor at Lighthouse Nation Church said. “The two actually came to me last year and said they wanted to do right with the Lord and get married, but they wanted a quick turnaround date which was like a month away.

“I told them why not set a date further out to allow for a church wedding with everything and they said ‘we like 2-2-22 but that’s on a Wednesday,’” Williams continued. “My response was people get married on a Wednesday all the time, they get married every day of the week. So we started planning it.”

There ended up being a glitch though as the day got closer.

“About a week before, they both tested positive for COVID,” Williams said. “While their quarantine stage would be over since it’s now five days, we wanted to be safe so we moved the church ceremony to Feb. 19 but they wanted to keep their original date. So her mother and I, his mother and stepfather, and a few friends and family went to their home and did a simple ceremony and signed the paperwork.”

Williams added while it wasn’t the original plan, the two got to keep the date they wanted and were now married in the state of North Carolina.

“I told them now they’re married in the eyes of the state and, on Feb. 19, they’ll be married in the eyes of God,” Williams added.

The two didn’t rush into the marriage either, Williams added, saying that when he spoke with them when they first approached him he hadn’t pushed for them to get married.

“There was no one pushing for them to get married and there wasn’t a rush for the wrong reasons like there might be when other young couples get married,” Williams said. “When we were talking and I was asking them questions, they were answering everything right. They just wanted to do right in the eyes of the Lord.”

Williams and his wife have a blended family of five and said getting to marry Kylee was one of his proudest moments.

“I was so very proud of her for wanting to do right by God and do this right which is something I don’t feel like you see every day now,” Williams said. “They’re both at really good points in their lives and I’m very excited to continue to watch them on their journey.”

