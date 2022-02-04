Town Hall-style meetings

focus on children’s shots

LAURINBURG — The Scotland County Health Department partnered with community health organizations to answer the most pressing questions about COVID-19 vaccinations for children. The vaccine is now available for children as young as 5 years old and, by the end of the month, the CDC is expected to approve dosages for babies at least 6 months old.

There were two virtual sessions Thursday — one in the morning and the other in the evening. The goal was to spread information about the importance of getting vaccinated.

The panels, which included medical professionals, community groups and young people who have taken the vaccine, took questions that ranged from “can the virus be spread by touching money” to “if people still contract the virus after getting vaccinated, why should their child take the shot?”

Valencia Applewhite, executive director of Healthier Together, a public-private partnership with the NC Department of Health and Human Services and NC Counts, said as she travels from county to county, she remembers the story of an 88-year-old woman who had a birthday celebration with family and later died from COVID.

“As they did the contact tracing, there were three people in her close circle who were not vaccinated. The thought that a grandchild or someone gave their grandmother COVID is pretty insane,” she recalled at the town hall.

Janna Blue, with the Scotland County Health Department, said about 25 people joined each Zoom session and then the town hall was also streamed on Facebook Live.

Blue said these town halls will happen monthly and they’re in the planning stages for the March event.

“I hope the community utilizes the information,” she said.

Coming up next weekend, one of the partners in the town hall, The New Rural Project will host a free COVID-19 vaccine and testing event on Saturday, Feb. 12 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Scotland County High School.

Everyone receiving a vaccine shot — first, second or booster shot — will receive a gift card, according to the group.

The New Rural Project is a non-profit organization that engages young and marginalized residents in rural communities to “amplify their voices through increased civil and electorial engagement.”

