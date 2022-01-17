UNCP Homecoming Royalty to sponsor coat drive

PEMBROKE – The UNC-Pembroke Homecoming Royalty will co-host a coat/jacket drive on campus January 17-21 in partnership with the Office of Community and Civic Engagement.

Donations of new or gently used coats and jackets are being accepted at various drop-off locations: Chavis University Center mall; Student Hub, Chavis University Center Room 225; CARE Resource Center, Ebert Building, 902 Dogwood Lane, Pembroke, during regular hours of operation (hours available at uncp.edu/crc).

All donations will go to the CARE Resource Center, an on-campus food pantry and professional clothing closet. Community and Civic Engagement will distribute the winter clothes to the homeless in the community.

Glenn “Drama” Sutton and Camille Alston were crowned homecoming royalty following a competitive application process, comprehensive review by a diverse group of judges and a student vote. The pair are looking forward to their first community event and have stated their commitment to positively impacting campus and local communities.

Homecoming Royalty

A Fayetteville, Sutton graduated in Fall 2021 with a bachelor of social work degree. As royalty, Sutton plans to encourage students to get involved on campus, strive to be great world leaders, and develop the homecoming royalty program to be a recognized and prestigious title.

“I am a part of a long lineage of successful UNCP students,” Sutton said when asked why he is proud to be chosen as royalty. “I want to be remembered on campus as someone who was a positive light and influence,” Sutton added. He enjoys spending quality time with those he cares about most in his free time.

Alston is a senior from Raleigh pursuing a double major in elementary education and business administration. She hopes to influence and cultivate a stronger sense of BraveNation pride on campus during her reign.

“I am an ambassador for the university, a role model, a student representative,” Alston said. “I will show high moral character with a great deal of school pride and spirit.” In her free time, Alston enjoys making YouTube lifestyle vlog videos.