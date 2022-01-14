Chamber welcomes Dickerson as new chair

LAURINBURG — The Laurinburg/Scotland County Area Chamber of Commerce has announced its 2022 board chair along with several new inductees to the board of directors.

During the Jan. 11 Chamber Board meeting, Immediate Past Chair Mary Sue Rabon installed Margaret Dickerson as the chair of the board.

Dickerson has been on the Chamber Board of Directors since 2016 and has served on the executive committee since January 2020. She is currently the facility administrator of Scottish Pines Rehabilitation and Nursing in Laurinburg.

“I am honored to serve as the 2022 Chairman of the Laurinburg/Scotland County Chamber,” Dickerson said. “The Chamber’s work is vital to Laurinburg/Scotland County community and I am excited to work closer with the Chamber staff, Chamber Board and volunteers to continue to promote the interest and ensure the livelihood of local businesses in our area. As we continue to navigate through the impact the pandemic has had on our business community, I look forward to working with the Board of Directors and Chamber staff to serve our members and our community in every possible way.”

Dickerson has also served on the Scotland County United Way Board since 2014 and has been involved in the Chamber’s Young Professional Network and Scotland County Junior Service League.

“I’m very excited to be working with Margret in this capacity,” said Executive Director Chris English. “I’ve worked with her since I took this position through the Chamber as well as through the United Way. She’s very invested in this community and I think the Chamber is going to flourish under her leadership.”

The newly installed members included Quinyon Deberry owner of RQ Deberry Photography and Video in Laurinburg; Brigitte Laney co-owns Carolina Hearts Home Care with her husband Brian; David Pope is the senior vice president and chief operating officer for the Scotland Health Care System.

“I’m excited about the leadership and experience this Board of Directors will offer in years to come,” English said.”These individuals are strong business leaders in our community. Margaret, Quin, Brigitte, David and the current board members love Scotland County and strive to do their part to see continued growth in our area.”

