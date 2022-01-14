Town audit shows some problems

GIBSON — Over the last two years, the town of Gibson has lost reportedly about $135,000 and, if things continue in this direction over the next six years, the town will be bankrupt. That’s according to the findings of Gibson’s most-recent audit.

Those findings were revealed Thursday night at the town commissioners’ meeting.

“You cannot continue this trend,” said Ken Anderson, Gibson’s auditor. “What happened from 2019? There’s one thing that happened in particular and that was you started paying for police, law enforcement and that has cost y’all about $46,0o0-$47,000 a year each of the last two years.

“If you wouldn’t have done this, you would’ve lost about $40,000, which is a lot more manageable,” he added.

Anderson told the commissioners and the mayor a $40,000 loss could’ve been handled easier with adjustments to taxes and water rates — but losing $135,000 “is just out of hand over two years.”

Anderson said he recommends getting rid of the security contract with the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office.

“Not that it’s not a great idea to have, it’s simply that you can’t afford it,” he said.

Four of the town commissioners — Josh Byrd, Adam Liles, Eric Stubbs and Margie Whitlock — were present along with the mayor, Gwen Arrigon. Commissioner Jerry Glover was absent from the meeting.

Anderson said the town’s biggest issue is the water system, which accounts for most of the revenue losses. The state and the Local Government Commission plans to assist Gibson with moving forward with the water and sewer program. Anderson said this is something that isn’t going away.

The audit found compliance violations, ranging from checks that didn’t have two signatures to time cards not being appropriately signed. Anderson suggested bringing in a CPA firm to help the town clerk with the bookkeeping, something that has been suggested for a number of years.

“I think this is the year to do it,” he told the commissioners. Anderson said the town can’t afford not to bring in the outside help.

“Everyone wants to help you guys succeed,” Anderson said.

In other business:

—Commissioner Stubbs was named mayor pro tem .

