Winter weather headed for Scotland County

LAURINBURG — While some might be looking forward to snow this weekend ,it will most likely instead come in the form of freezing rain in Scotland County

Meteroglist Nick Luchetti with the National Weather Service in Raleigh is forecasting there could be some snow in the state, but it will be more in the northern areas of North Carolina

“When we get west of the I-95 corridor, we’re seeing the warm weather start to mix, which could cause some freezing rain,” Luchetti said. “When you go further north towards the triad is where you’re going to be seeing a higher chance of snow … where Scotland County sits you’re likely going to be seeing freezing rain Sunday morning into the evening with some possibility of overnight Saturday.”

The Blood Connection sent out a press release Thursday with a warning that, while blood supplies have already been low due to COVID-19, severe weather could make it worse. The Blood Connection targets a five- to seven-day inventory of every blood type to ensure hospital needs are met, but the levels have remained low.

AccuWeather is predincting highs in the 40 both Saturday and Sunday, but lows will be between 27 and 32 degrees.

Reach Katelin Gandee at [email protected]