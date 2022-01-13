Golden LEAF Scholarship application now being accepted

RALEIGH — Applications for the Golden LEAF Scholarship is now open.

Each year, the Golden LEAF Foundation awards 215 scholarships to high school seniors and community college transfer students who reside in a qualifying rural and economically distressed or tobacco-dependent North Carolina county — and are planning to enroll full-time in a participating public or private college or university located in North Carolina.

Scotland County students are eligible.

High school seniors entering college as freshmen are eligible for a scholarship totaling up to $14,000 ($3,500 a year for up to four years). Community college transfer students are eligible for $3,500 a year for up to 3 years.

How to apply

Visit CFNC.org and fill out the Golden LEAF Scholarship application form.

The deadline for applications is March 1. Awards will be announced in late April.

More information is available at the link above and on the Golden LEAF website.