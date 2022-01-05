Scotland County Schools receives grant for security improvements

LAURINBURG — Scotland County Schools will receive $500,000.00 in grant money for security upgrades and improvements throughout the district.

The grants, awarded by the United States Department of Justice and Community Oriented Policing Services, will help institute safety measures in and around primary and secondary schools, support school violence prevention efforts, provide training to school personnel and students, and implement evidence-based threat assessments.

District Safety Specialist Officer Larry Bowman stated: “It is such a blessing for Scotland County Schools to have been awarded the COPS SVPP grant, which will allow us to assess, address, and update safety and security within our schools.”

Chief Accountability and Technology Officer Michael Riles added: “We are very excited about this opportunity. This grant will allow us to upgrade our technologies and systems to provide greater levels of safety and security.”

Chief Operations Officer Adell Baldwin had these comments: “Scotland County Schools has no greater responsibility than protecting the students of Scotland County. A safe environment is the first step in obtaining such. The COPS grant will assist the district in our effort to provide a safe environment that provides an atmosphere conducive to learning by allowing the purchase of updated equipment such as camera systems, identifications systems, metal detectors, etc.”

Over the past year, SCS Superintendent Takeda LeGrand has made safety a top priority for the district.

“Officer Bowman, Drs. Baldwin and Riles, thank you for giving Scotland County Schools a lasting gift via your work on the COPS Grant, and your commitment to the modernization of our security systems, doors, and cameras,” she said.